Shyam Benegal reveals struggling with film funding; says he prefers unique subjects over mainstream trends

At the age of 88, Shyam Benegal stands out as one of the most spirited filmmakers to engage with. During a recent chat with Indianexpress.com, the seasoned director shared insights into his ability to remain pertinent in the constantly evolving film industry. Benegal also delved into his remarkable journey spanning over half a century and opened up about the difficulties he encounters in securing funding for his future film projects.

Shyam Benegal confronts film funding hurdles

Shyam Benegal, the legendary filmmaker, has made a return to the director's chair with Mujib: The Making of a Nation, a collaborative effort between India and Bangladesh. This thought-provoking film hit the Indian screens on October 27.

Now that he's back in the filmmaking groove when asked about his next project, the filmmaker responded in a lighthearted manner, saying, "You tell me what should be my next film! I don’t know. I was making a film on Syama Prasad Mukherjee, that was a long time ago, but the fact is that it never went through. It needed to be funded properly. I don’t want to walk into a film which is not fully financed.”

The Zubeidaa director also spilled the tea on why he's been off the movie radar for so long, even though he's a big name in the industry. His last flick, Well Done Abba, a quirky political satire with Boman Irani and Minissha Lamba, was released in 2010. According to Benegal, it's because "I don’t take subjects that 90% of the films have today.”

Shyam Benegal highlights challenges in filmmaking about political figures

Benegal also touched on the challenges of creating biopics on political figures, stressing the need for caution due to the fact that you're essentially dealing with history. He said that making biopics on politicians is no walk in the park. You're dealing with history, and not just any history, but stuff that happened not so long ago. It's not like talking about things that went down three centuries back when everyone's forgotten the details. Here, everyone knows what went on, and the whole country's got an opinion. So when you make a film, you've got to figure out how to keep the criticism to a minimum.

