Sia gets candid about singing in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh for Hass Hass: 'I was drenched in sweat'

Diljit Dosanjh is back in action with his latest track, Hass Hass, and this time, he has teamed up with the Australian pop sensation, Sia. Together, they've not only produced an incredible song but also ventured into singing in Punjabi. Witnessing Sia effortlessly hitting those Punjabi notes has left Indian fans in awe. In a recent chat with TOI, Sia opened up about her experience singing in Punjabi.

Sia finds singing in Punjabi to be quite challenging

Sia, who's giving Indian music a shot for the first time, recently had a chat about singing in Punjabi. She admitted that she was perspiring after taking on the Punjabi lyrics. She humorously remarked, "Hass Hass was made with so much love I left with a completely saturated dress. Speaking punjabi is much harder than you think; I sweated through my entire dress, trying so hard to get it right! I had to ask them to stop taking photos! I was completely drenched by the time I nailed it."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is all praises for his collaboration with Sia, describing it as absolutely fantastic. He goes on to say, "Sia lending her vocals in Punjabi is quite effortless. I'm sure the track will touch the hearts of all music lovers across the globe".

The artist renowned for the chart-topper Born to Shine has been mixing it up, teaming up with all sorts of international talent lately. He recently got into a collaboration with Tory Lanez for Chauffeur, joined forces with Diamond Platnumz on Jugni, and even had Anne Marie drop some magic on his fan-favorite track Peaches. In April 2023, Diljit made waves by being the first Punjabi artist to grace the Coachella stage.

Speaking of his latest jam, Hass Hass, released under the banner of Warner Music India, it's all about good vibes and resilience.

About Sia

Renowned for her mesmerizing voice and enigmatic persona, Sia is an Australian singer-songwriter. She embarked on her musical journey in the late 1990s as a member of the acid jazz band Crisp. Venturing into a solo career, she left an indelible mark with her unique voice and unforgettable chart-toppers such as Chandelier and Cheap Thrills. Sia's music videos, often showcasing captivating dance performances, have received widespread acclaim.

