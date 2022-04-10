Siblings Day 2022: Arjun Kapoor shares an adorable throwback PIC with sister Anshula: Always got each other

It's Siblings Day today and it celebrates the wonderful relationship between sisters and brothers. Siblings share a super unique bond. A sibling is like a best friend, mentor, parent all combined into one person. They are your biggest cheerleaders and your biggest critiques. One of the most famous sibling duos in Bollywood is Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The two are super tight. Moreover, both Arjun and Anshula do not shy away showing their love for each other on Instagram and often post with each other. Today, Arjun posted on Instagram to appreciate his sister and it is just too adorable.

Arjun shared an old picture of the duo looking all happy and adorable. It was truly a blast from the past. While Arjun looked dapper in an all-black attire and clean-shaven look in the picture, Anshula was a sight to behold in her mauve dress. Also, we need people to vote with this picture - Clean-shaven Arjun or bearded Arjun. Coming back to the picture, it was an instant hit and fans from all over poured in their love. Arjun captioned the picture, “Good bad ugly...We always got each other...#SiblingsDay #ThrowBack." Anshula had the cutest reaction and commented kiss emojis.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor celebrates 1 of year of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: It has made me a better actor