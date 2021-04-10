Siblings Day: Ayushmann Khurrana shares throwback PIC with Aparshakti from days when they were 8 kgs heavier

On the occasion of World Siblings Day today, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a priceless throwback photo with brother Aparshakti Khurrana cherishing the old memories. Take a look.

Every year on April 10, World Siblings Day is celebrated to commemorate the special bond. Today, to mark the occasion, everyone is celebrating the day and is reliving the funniest memories with their siblings. In fact, our B-town celebs too are sharing the throwback photos with their siblings expressing their undying love for each other. Right from global star Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan, many celebs have dug out priceless pictures wishing their siblings on the day. And the latest one to mark the day is actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bala star shared a throwback photo with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana alongside a quirky note. Sharing the click, Ayushmann wrote, “ खाते पीते पंजाबी घर के चंडीगढ़ के लड़के। सिरे दे फुक्रे। We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid. #WorldSiblingDay @aparshakti_khurana.” In the picture, both the brothers looked dapper posing together. While the Vicky Donor star can be seen clad in a black jacket with stylish sunnies, Aparshakti opted for a white outfit. The Dangal star also reposted his brother’s post on his handle. Not just this, Ayushmann has also shared a series of funny videos with Aparshakti playing old games and it speaks volumes about their bond.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has started the prep for his upcoming film Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. A few days ago, the actor had shared a photo with Rakul reading the script. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the upcoming campus comedy will see the actor donning the doctor’s coat for the first time in his career. Apart from this, the Andhadhun will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. He also has Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in his kitty.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gives a perfect Siblings Day treat with her ‘chosen frozen’ Ibrahim Ali Khan & it is unmissable

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×