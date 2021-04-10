Siblings Day: Riddhima Kapoor digs out happy PIC with bro Ranbir Kapoor & it speaks volumes about their love

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of World Siblings Day today. Check out her post.

On the occasion of World Siblings Day today, social media has been abuzz with heartfelt posts celebrating the special bond. Bollywood celebs too left no stone unturned to make their siblings feel special on the day. Many stars, including , Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana among others have wished their siblings via sweet post. Also, had shared a picture of her kids, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posing with a framed photo of their father, late actor .

Now, Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion. She chose to go the throwback route and shared a perfect click with the actor. In the photo, Ranbir and Riddhima can be seen striking a perfect pose together. The post was captioned as "#worldsiblingday" followed by a pink heart emoticon. In the click, the brother-sister duo can be seen looking straight into the camera as they pose for the picture-perfect. Needless to say, the happy click speaks volumes about the bond two share. To note, Ranbir and Riddhima make for the most popular and stylish siblings.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, while wishing her fans on the day, Neetu had written, “Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents. Respect and love each other always. #worldsiblingsday.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir had recently recovered from the coronavirus. On the occasion of Holi, the Rockstar actor was papped outside film producer Aarti Shetty's house. He also made a sign indicating paps that he is doing perfectly fine.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan.

