On Siblings Day, Shaheen Bhatt shares a throwback selfie with Alia Bhatt & reveals benefits of having a sister

Shaheen Bhatt’s throwback picture with Alia Bhatt speaks volume about the unconditional love between the sisters.

Bollywood has witnessed several siblings duo who have won millions of hearts with their adorable chemistry. Amid this are and Shaheen Bhatt who are known to share a great bond and known for having each other’s back. The Bhatt sisters are often seen expressing their love for each other and don’t miss a chance to spend quality time with each other. In fact, their social media handles are also filled with adorable posts showering endless love on each other.

So, on the occasion of siblings day, Shaheeh treated fans with an adorable throwback picture of herself with her sister Alia. In the picture, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was dressed in a white shirt and was seen holding on to Shaheen as they posed for the camera together. While the picture was clicked during one of their vacations, the backdrop of the beach was adding on to the beauty of the pic. The pic also came with a caption that spoke volumes about the benefits of having a sister and Shaheen does agree with it. It read as, “Life was meant for adventures with your sister.”

Take a look at Shaheen’s post for Alia here:

As of now, Alia is on a break as she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 early this month and has been in home quarantine ever since. Talking about the work front, the actress has some interesting projects in the kitty including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and ’s Takht.

