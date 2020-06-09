Siblings Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Randhir Kapoor's RARE childhood photo is truly a Tuesday treat

In the picture, a supremely cute Rishi Kapoor can be seen playing as his siblings Randhir and Ritu strike a pose. Check out their rare childhood photo below.

The Kapoor family has given generations of cinema lovers, films and characters to reminisce and cherish. From the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor and his son , the Kapoor's have entertained us for decades as well as various generations. However, actor Rishi Kapoor left many fans heartbroken as he breathed his last on April 30, 2020 and passed away after battling cancer. Now, we stumbled upon a rare photo of Rishi Kapoor from his childhood and it is all things cute.

Along with Rishi in the photo, is his late sister Ritu Kapoor Nanda and brother Randhir Kapoor. In the picture, a supremely cute Rishi Kapoor can be seen playing with a toy telephone as Randhir tries to catch a glimpse. The late Ritu Kapoor can be seen sitting in between the two brothers and striking a pose for the camera in her prettiest dress. The rare photo will definitely remind fans of the good 'ol days.

Take a look:

While Rishi Kapoor passed away in April, Ritu Nanda passed away in January 2020 after battling cancer. She was the least visible of the Kapoors as she did not choose to enter the world of showbiz. Her siblings Rishi and Randhir went on to be actors and take on the legacy forward. For the unversed, Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv, Ritu and Reema are Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's children.

Isn't this picture a real precious one? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.

