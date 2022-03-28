Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling as they rehearse for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Looks like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin are all set to reunite on the silver screen after their 2019 film Gully Boy. Earlier today, Kalki took to her Instagram space and shared a picture in which Siddhant and she can be seen together. The actors are seated on a sofa, while they watch something on a phone. Both the actors look quite amused as they can’t stop smiling. While Siddhant is seen wearing a black tee-shirt with pink trousers, Kalki too is seen donning a grey top with a pair of pink trousers. Sharing the picture, Kalki captioned it, “Matching matching”.

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, it was showered with a lot of likes and comments from fans and followers. Fans were excited with the prospect of Gully Boy’s Sky aka Kalki and MC Sher aka Siddhant collaborating for the second time. One fan wrote, “omggg!!!!! you are associated with this project, I am 10x excited now”. Another fan commented, “I know I will end up writing a poem to match this frame. Thank you for making my day – this is perfection (red heart emoji)”. Another one wrote, “Two of my favs in one frame. (red heart emojis)”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented and left a laughing emoji. He took a screenshot of the picture and shared it on his Instagram stories as well. Sharing the picture, Siddhant wrote, “#KoGayeHumKahan Prep time!!”

Take a look at Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s picture:

Talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, apart from Siddhant and Kalki, the film also stars Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the leads. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar.

