Siddhant Chaturvedi asks fans to join him for a superbike ride

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares biker vibes in his new Instagram post, and fans sure are excited.
In a monochrome picture he has posted, the actor sits on a Harley Davidson and asks his followers to join him on a ride.

"Karle tu ride mere naaaaaaaal.... (Come ride with me)," he wrote as caption.

On screen, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He also has the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and will be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2" with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Credits :IANS

