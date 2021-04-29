Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: Guzarti Ambulance to Dhoop, 5 songs/poems by actor that are simply heartwarming

As Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates his 28th birthday, we take a look at the talented performer's love for spoken poetry and words.

Over the last three years, if there is one young actor who has made the nation stop and takes notice, it has been Siddhant Chaturvedi. Declared the 'national crush' after the beloved Vicky Kaushal, the Gully Boy actor has slowly and steadily climbed the ladder of success. From making an impressive mark in the web series Inside Edge to his breakout performance as Sher in Gully Boy, Siddhant has stood out, made the right kind of noise, and how.

Apart from dishing out impactful performances on the small and big screen, Siddhant also treats his more than a million followers with poems, songs, and heartwarming lyrics. He refers it to as 'My Notes' and if you follow the birthday boy on Instagram, you already know what we are talking about. Today, as Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates his 28th birthday, we decided to round up some of his moving poems and songs that will simply bring a smile to your face. Take a look:

Guzarti Ambulance

The most recent one of the lot, Siddhant's poem 'Guzarti Ambulance' will tug at your heart as the actor talks about the impact of the deadly second Covid 19 wave in India. This heartbreaking poem is bound to tear you up as Siddhant says, "Khidki pe baithte hi fir wahi guzarti hain ambulance ki awaazein, har second jaise koi apna aakhiri saansein le raha ho. Dil thoda sehem to jata hai, kahi wo guzarte insan ko hi apna kehna ho. Pichle saal ki tarah wo hausla is saal shayad qayam hi na ho, kyuki jeet ke pehle jo humne jashn manaya tha, is baar jashn manane ki koi wajah bhi na ho."

Sapnon Ka Countdown

Written and performed last year amid the pandemic, Siddhant hit the right nerve with this spoken poetry piece. The actor re-imagined the post-pandemic world and what it will be like once we beat Covid-19. This piece will definitely leave you reminiscing of the good old days that too with a wide smile.

Dhoop

Touted as his first official single, Siddhant released this song in collaboration with DAWgeek during the lockdown in 2020. With views from his building terrace, his on point lyrics and a video shot by his father, the actor perfectly captured the essence of suddenly being locked inside the four walls of our homes.

Koi Baat Nahi Mere Yaar

Siddhant took some help from his acoustic guitar and did wonders with this short breezy track titled 'Koi Baat Nahi Mere Yaar'. With an aim to spread positivity amid these difficult times, Siddhant's soothing voice, smile and the cute little track will help you feel better if you're stuck in quarantine or are isolating.

Naya Saal

Another hopeful spoken poetry piece from Siddhant, the actor released this on 1 January 2021 as a sign of better things to come our way this year. Recounting all that he did in 2020 and all that is to happen in 2021, Siddhant made this special piece to wish his fans in a rather special way. You can't help but connect with it!

Here's hoping Siddhant Chaturvedi continues to surprise us with his onscreen performances, spoken poetry, and love for rap. Here's wishing him a very Happy Birthday!

