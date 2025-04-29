Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday: When Gehraiyaan actor’s relatives ‘lost it’ after watching his intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his stellar performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While the birthday boy's popularity touched newer heights after Gehraiyaan, in an earlier interaction, he once revealed his relatives' reaction to his intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone in the film.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his experience working in Gehraiyaan. He also revealed that his relatives were surprised to see the scenes, yet there was no conversation around it. "All my relatives were stunned," he said.

"All my relatives lost it. They were like, 'We thought he had become an actor, but now he's overdoing it; he is living our dreams.' What could they even do or say?" he further added. The actor revealed that his maternal uncle was shy watching the film and would smile at him.

In his defense, he even requested them to watch the entire film and understand what it was about. However, Siddhant noted that their only focus was on the intimate scenes, and to smile about it, but nobody said anything about them like that.

In the same interview, the Dhadak 2 actor also shared that he was nervous before shooting an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone. He stressed that the situation became so stressful that both his father and producer Karan Johar had to step in to help him overcome his hesitation.

Siddhant remembered his father telling him how 99 percent of the people would do anything without any second thoughts to have the opportunity that he had. "What are you even thinking? Please be a man, be professional, this is your job,'" he remembered his father telling him.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released in 2022 and delved into complex themes of relationships, infidelity, and ambition. It was released on Amazon Prime Video.

On the professional front, Siddhant was last seen in Yudhra co-starring Malavika Mohanan. Going further, he has Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri in the pipeline. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and backed by Dharma Productions, the film is reportedly facing hurdles from the CBFC, which is currently reviewing its release over the portrayal of caste discrimination.

