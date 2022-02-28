Siddhant Chaturvedi on breakup from GF of 4 years: ‘Had to choose between love & ambition’

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Siddhant Chaturvedi the next big thing in Bollywood. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gehraiyaan. Fans and critics have been praising him for his acting stint. Recently in an interview with Filmfare, the Gully Boy actor opened his heart about a lot of things and one of them was his relationship in the past. The actor revealed that he was in a relationship with a girl for 4 years and after he broke up everything changed.

Talking to the entertainment portal, when Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked to reveal the one incident that changed him the actor recalled a breakup with an ex-girlfriend. Siddhant said that he dated that girl for 4 years and it was at the age of 20 that he had clarity and wanted to settle down with this girl. He termed himself to be quite sorted but unfortunately, he broke up with that girl and that changed him completely.

Siddhant Chaturvedi further revealed that he was doing his CA at that time but then he chose to switch his career which did not go down well with the girl. It was a heartbreaking situation for the actor according to him as he had to choose between love and ambition and we need not tell you what the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star chose. The actor concluded, “I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am.”

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Aadarsh Gourav.

