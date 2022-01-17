Siddhant Chaturvedi brings home a swanky bike; Fans say ‘Bhai sahab’

Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently gearing up for his next film 'Gehraiyaan', has got himself a new luxurious Harley Davidson. The actor took to his social media, to share a string of pictures of the same with his fans. In the photographs, he can be seen posing with his new swanky bike. Sharing it, he announced, "Harley Le Li”. The 'Gully Boy' actor also dropped two more pictures flaunting his new edition, and wrote, "and it’s finger Lickin’ good!” On the third picture of the series, Siddhant said, “Kick maarke chappal kitne toote…Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche”.

With this, the actor becomes the first Indian to get his hands over the customised model of luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson. As soon as the actor shared the glimpses of his recent buy, fans couldn't keep calm and bombarded the post with congratulatory messages. One of the social media users wrote, “Bhai Sahab” with fire emoticons, while another fan said, “Beast”. Among many others, Suniel Shetty also liked the post.

He rose to fame with MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy. The film also featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Siddhant is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra's next 'Gehraiyaan'. Shakun Batra’s directorial also features Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Recently, Siddhant shared a monochromatic picture on his social media handle and revealed the name of his character in the movie- Zain. The upcoming film will be releasing on a streaming platform on the 11th of February. He also has 'Phone Booth' with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. The actor will also appear in 'Yudhra' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.