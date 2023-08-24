Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates Chandrayaan 3 landing with slick Gully Boy meme; calls it 'proud moment'

After a journey through space of over a month, India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole on Wednesday. It was a proud moment as Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing made India the first nation to land near the Moon’s South Pole. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Hrithik Roshan took to their social media to express joy and congratulate ISRO on the successful soft landing. Siddhant Chaturvedi also rejoiced, and celebrated by sharing an apt Gully Boy meme!

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares Gully Boy meme to celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing

On Wednesday, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram story and first shared ISRO’s post about Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the Moon. He wrote, “Proud moment.” In another story, Siddhant shared a meme from his film Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Originally the meme was posted by @sagarcasm on Twitter. It features Siddhant Chaturvedi and his iconic dialogue from Gully Boy- Bohot hard, bohot hard. However, the dialogue was given a twist, with the word hard striked out, and replaced with soft, in reference to Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing.

“What a landing #Chandrayaan3!” read the text on the meme. Siddhant Chaturvedi re-shared the meme on his Instagram story. Check it out below.

Bollywood celebs celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing

Salman Khan took to his Twitter to share a picture of a rover hoisting the National Flag on the Moon. He wrote, "Congratulations to all the scientists at @isro as #Chandrayaan 3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also rejoiced, and wrote, “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol and many others expressed their pride and joy through social media posts.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 successfully lands on Moon: Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, others congratulate ISRO