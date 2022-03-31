Siddhant Chaturvedi is in a committed relationship? Actor says ‘she knows I can’t do better than her’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Gehraiyaan. The movie which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa was loved by a lot of people and the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star has received a lot of praise for his film. Well, the actor has jumped to yet another film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Ananya once again and Adarsh Gourav. Recently, in an interview, Siddhant spoke about his relationship status, and that, we bet will come as a surprise for most of his fans.

According to the actor’s interview with Elle, it was said that Siddhant Chaturvedi is in a committed relationship. Despite the huge female fan following that he enjoys, Sid is a one-woman man. Talking about the girl he is dating, the actor smartly hid her identity but only said one thing, “I think she knows I can’t do better than her”. Talking further about himself, the Gehraiyaan actor said that the films, events, and magazines make him look cool but he is a basic guy and his life has not changed. He further revealed that he is very boring and an introvert.

Talking further about himself, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he is not an adventurous guy who attends music fests. He likes to sleep and eat his mumma’s food and chill. In fact, he went on to reveal that he hasn’t watched films in the last 4 months. He also said that he never watches his own films and cannot enjoy things he is in and feels awkward.

ALSO READ: After Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourns the demise of Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar