Siddhant Chaturvedi dons neutral-toned casuals as he gets SPOTTED outside Zoya Akhtar’s office; PICS

Siddhant Chaturvedi floored the audience with his performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy. And he has not looked back since. Within a few years’ time, and with just a few films to his credit, the young actor has made a space for himself in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. Fans often go gaga over his handsome looks as they flood his social media space after every picture or video he posts. Well, they are in for a treat tonight, as some time back, the paparazzi spotted him in the city. Check out his latest photos.

A few moments back, Siddhant Chaturvedi was papped by the media outside Zoya Akhtar’s office in the dream city of Mumbai. The Gehraiyaan actor was seen donning a white shirt with vertical black stripes on it. He combined it with a pair of grey trousers and a pair of black shoes. He looked quite youthful and handsome in this chic look with neutral-toned casuals. Siddhant acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for photos as they clicked them from a distance. He also smiled at the cameras and posed with his thumbs up.

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. He shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter. A few days back, the poster of the film dropped and it left the viewers and netizens excited about the film. Apart from this, Siddhant is also currently shooting for the Arjun Varain Singh directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where he will feature alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav. The coming-of-age film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh.

