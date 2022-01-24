Siddhant Chaturvedi drops lessons in chivalry as he lends his jacket to 'cold' Ananya Panday; WATCH

Ever since its announcement, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch Shakun Batra Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The teaser and trailer of the movie dropped recently, and they have managed to capture viewers’ attention. Gehraiyaan will be releasing on an OTT platform on the 11th of February, and the actors are busy promoting it ahead of its premiere. Speaking of which, today, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya were seen promoting the film in the city. During the promotions, Siddhant was the perfect gentleman, as he lent a ‘cold’ Ananya his jacket.

This evening, Ananya and Siddhant were papped as they promoted Gehraiyaan. Both the actors looked quite stylish in their OOTDs. Siddhant was seen keeping it effortlessly chic in a white shirt, blue denim pants, and a jacket. Ananya, on the other hand, looked pretty in a brown tube top which she paired with beige trousers and heels. She kept her hair open, and opted for minimal makeup. As they walked up together for pictures, Ananya remarked that the weather is quite cold, and the paparazzi agreed. It was indeed quite windy, and Siddhant, like a true gentleman, took his jacket off and helped Ananya wear it, to keep her from the cold. Ananya was quite touched by her co-actor’s sweet gesture.

As soon as this video was posted on social media, it was flooded with likes and comments. Fans were impressed with Siddhant’s chivalrous behaviour. One fan wrote, “Real gentleman”, another fan said, “Why boys like them are so good at heart? (red heart emoji). That’s cute”.

Coming to the film, Gehraiyaan is a story about four young people, Alisha, Karan, Zain, and Tia, and their experiences with complex human relationships, love, friendships, and betrayal. The first song from the film, Doobey, was out earlier today.

