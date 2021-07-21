Siddhant Chaturvedi evokes wanderlust in latest PIC; Gives a poetic twist to his journey

On Tuesday, July 20, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram space to express his love for travelling among his followers. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy-horror flick, Phone Bhoot unleashed his poetic avatar to share a stunning travel picture of himself. In the picture, Siddhant looks dapper donning a multi-coloured sweatshirt paired with black trousers. The Gully Boy star accessorised his travel picture with statement shoes, sunglasses and a watch.

While sharing the post, Siddhant enunciated, “Wadiyan mera daman, Raste meri bahein, Jao mere siva… Tum kahan jaogey” referring to the picturesque landscape of the photo. Fans can see Siddhant striking a pose against the backdrop of a snow-cladded mountain. Apart from this, the latest post also seemingly conveys the actor’s love for bike riding as Siddhant leans on his vehicle while the camera captures him. As soon as the actor’s travel photo surfaced online, it raked umpteen likes and praises in no time.

Take a look:

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has several projects lined up for him. He will next feature in the spiritual sequel of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. He has teamed up with and Ishaan Khatter for the comedy-horror titled Phone Bhoot. Apart from this, Siddhant also has Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled project in the pipeline opposite and Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ| Wednesday Wisdom: Siddhant Chaturvedi dedicates his latest song to his fans 'to lift their spirit'