Siddhant Chaturvedi is excited to share screen space with Deepika Padukone
How does he feel about his upcoming slate of work? "I am very excited. I am very excited to present "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and I am excited for people to watch it. I think after this pandemic everything will be all right with this film, which is a family entertainer," Siddhant told IANS.
He is overjoyed because he gets to work with actors like Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. "It's a great film. I had great fun shooting it, and after such tough and dark times people need something very light and fun. I am really excited for this film," he said.
Repost • @yrf #BuntyAurBabli2 team con with finesse as they wrap the Abu Dhabi schedule! #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @siddhantchaturvedi @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 #buntyaurbabli #siddhantchaturvedi #sharvari #yrf #yrffilms #bollwood #bollywoodfilms #movie #moviewrap
Siddhant is also looking forward to working with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's next.
He says the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before. "The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film. It is going to be a lot of fun. I get to act with Deepika Padukone!" he gushed.
"Forget about actors, it is a dream for every boy to just get a chance to talk to Deepika. It is a romantic thriller and I can't control my happiness. It is a fun film and cast," he said.
Also Read Bunty Aur Babli 2 makers to resume shooting from August; To shoot the film at YRF studios