Siddhant Chaturvedi finally REACTS to dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda; Here's what he said

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who gained immense popularity after the release of Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film, Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh, is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. While the two young celebrities have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their social media interactions have led fans to play detective and they believe that they are in fact, seeing each other. Now, in a new interview, the actor finally addressed the dating rumour with Navya. Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant is busy promoting his horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. During his interaction with GoodTimes, Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to share one rumour about themselves that they wish was true. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor said: “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” Siddhant and Navya made headlines when they arrived at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party at the same time. The rumoured couple was also seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan and the video from the same also went viral.

About Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot Meanwhile, Siddhanth's Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is all set to be released in theatres on 4th November 2022.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda work front Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. Next, he will star in Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan in key roles and will be directed by Ravi Udyawar. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is currently hosting a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. She is also the founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. She has also started her NGO project named Project Naveli.

