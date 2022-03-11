Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves to Akshay Kumar’s quirky number Saare Bolo Bewafa on the sets of Yudhra; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is creating a buzz these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. The movie is set to hit the screens next month and its recently released number Saare Bolo Bewafa is grabbing a lot of attention. It is a quirky, offbeat number that will make you hit the dance floor right away. The song has been going viral on social media with fans grooving to its tunes. Amid this, even Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn’t resist shaking a leg to Saare Bolo Bewafa.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Yudhra, took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun video of himself grooving to tunes of Akshay Kumar’s Saare Bolo Bewafa. In the video, Siddhant was seen wearing a lungi with a vest and was shaking a leg with his team on the beachside. He captioned the video as, “Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey”.

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s video here:

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, Bachchhan Paandey will be hitting the screens on March 18. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie will feature Akshay in a role of a ruthless gangster while Jacqueline will be seen playing the role of his love interest. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen as an aspiring filmmaker in the movie.

On the other hand, talking about Yudhra, the movie is helmed by Ravi Udyawar and will feature Siddhant in the titular role. Also starring Malavika Mohanan in the lead, the movie is expected to release in the summer this year.

Also Read: Bachchhan Paandey Song Saare Bolo Bewafa: Akshay Kumar turns on gangster mode to deal with heartbreak