I switched on trailer & ran away: Siddhant Chaturvedi on his parents’ reaction to bold scenes in Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The Shakun Batra directorial has received mixed responses from the audience as a section of it seems to love it, while the other section, not so much. However, one of the things which has been constantly in discussion is the physical intimacy portrayed between Deepika’s character Alisha and Siddhant’s character Zain. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Siddhant opened up on how his parents reacted to his bold scenes in the film.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Siddhant was asked how his family and friends reacted to his intimate scenes in the film. The actor revealed that he switched on the trailer and the song Doobey for his parents to watch and simply ran away. He said, “I switched on the trailer of the movie on TV for my parents and ran away. Same thing happened with the release of the song 'Doobey'. I went up to my parents, informed them that the song had just launched at 10, played the song on the TV and ran into my bedroom. I came back to the room after a few minutes and my dad was just sitting there and he said, ‘Waah!’”

Siddhant further shared that while his parents are cool and mature about these things, he keeps his distance from the conversation as he is a shy person. He further added that there are boundaries between parents and children and he does not know how to go about it. Siddhant also revealed that his parents watched the film and have loved his performance.