Siddhant Chaturvedi on his parents’ reaction to Gehraiyaan: My father said ‘It holds a mirror to society’

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been all over the news these days courtesy his upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra in the lead, the movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and marks Siddhant’s first collaboration with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. And while the young actor is looking forward to the release of Gehraiyaan, he has recently opened up on how his parents reacted after watching the Shakun Batra directorial given the intimate scenes it has between him and Deepika.

Talking about it to ETimes, Siddhant reveals that Gehraiyaan isn’t a quintessential rom-com. “It starts off where most romcoms end. It shook me. I had to unlearn everything personally and also as an actor,” he added. When quizzed about how his parents reacted to the movie, Siddhant stated, “I didn’t sit with them. I was sitting in one corner and they were in the other. After watching the film, I returned home in my car. I didn’t even travel back with them. I rushed to my room and went to bed. Dad knocked and came in. He wanted to talk about the film because he loved it, but I just wanted this day to pass (laughs!), so we did speak about it later on the phone. That’s when he said, ‘Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.’ (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

While the makers had unveiled the trailer last month, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11.

