Siddhant Chaturvedi is on his way to film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav react

Ever since the first look of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan had released, fans were quite intrigued and wanted to see more about it. The teaser starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav has made it clear that it is a story circling around youth. Well, the actor who was last seen in Gehraiyaan has now taken to his Instagram handle to share a video of him lost in nature as he is all set to begin filming his next. Sid also informed that he will pick his co-stars Ananya and Adash on his way.

The video begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi sitting in the car and peeping out his window the enjoy the beautiful view around. He can then be seen walking in between the snow-capped mountains. From riding the bike, walking alone on the streets, sitting in front of a beautiful river Sid is giving us major travel goals. Sharing this video he wrote, “On my way to our Next…#KhoGayeHumKahan Picking up @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @arjunvarain.singh on the way.” To this Ananya instantly replied with ‘I’m ready’ and even Adarsh replied with a fire and hi-five emoji.

Take a look:

Recently, Ananya Panday had taken to her Instagram stories and shared the update about the movie. Ananya shared a video featuring the script of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and expressed her excitement to begin working on the new project. She wrote, “Let’s gooooo @arjunvarain.singh @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh”. Ananya also wrote, “The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real”.

To note, while Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be helmed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh, it will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday begins working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PIC