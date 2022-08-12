Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs co-stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav as they wrap up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; PIC

It's a wrap for Zoya Akhtar's highly-anticipated film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. For the unversed, Ananya and Siddhant will be sharing screen space for the second time after Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film.

And, as the film wrapped up, lead actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to share a candid picture as he hugged Ananya and Adarsh. While sharing the post, he wrote, "and It’s a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess. It’s a story about you & me, and we were just…A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film. Thank you @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for the best filming experiences ever. @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies Hail!"

He further wrote, "@arjunvarain.singh Our Captn! My brother! Thank you for showing this mad faith in us.You’ve been strong & vulnerable in a timed beauty of it’s own. My creative pillars @yashsahai and @sapanv It wouldn’t have been possible without your Wit, Wohoos and WTFs! My Co-stars and now friends for life @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @kalkikanmani I’ve only grown working along side you both.You guys are freakin’ beautiful! and lastly to the whole Cast & Crew, Dadas and Dudes and my core A-team @radhikamehta9 @gautam0099 @poonamsrv @sandeep.rasal82 Thank you guys, it was an honour".

Check Siddhant Chaturvedi's post here:

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a story of three friends to be essayed by Ananya, Adarsh, and Siddhant. Moreover, Kalki Koechlin has a key role in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. It was back in September 2021, when the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

Earlier, a wrap up party was organised in Mumbai by the makers. It was attended by Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is the coming-of-age story of three individuals, and their friendship, in a digital era. It is slated to release in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi arrive at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrap up party, Zoya Akhtar & Kalki join; PICS