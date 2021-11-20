Siddhant Chaturvedi looks back at his Bollywood journey in a heartfelt post

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been living the dream. The actor, who impressed the audience as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' has a packed slate in the coming months. As he climbs up the ladder, the actor recently looked back at his journey through a heartfelt social media post.

Talking about his journey, Siddhant took to his social media handle and shared a note that read, "Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi... Gully boy mein Rap seekha... Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha... Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha..."

Coming from a small town of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, the actor has come a long way courtesy his performances in every project that he has been a part of. With his most recent release being 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the actor has got the chance to play a proper Hindi masala film hero and by the looks of it in the trailer, the actor seems to have done a good job.

Siddhant's slate of upcoming projects seems impressive with films like 'Phone Bhoot', Shakun Batra's untitled, 'Yudhra' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

