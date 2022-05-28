Siddhant Chaturvedi looks striking in shirt, gets a reaction from rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi is without a doubt, one of the most promising acting talents in Bollywood in recent times. The young lad made a lasting impression with his portrayal of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ever since then, he has been in the limelight, and has earned many fans too. Apart from entertaining them on the silver screen, Siddhant also keeps them engaged with his social media posts. Siddhant is quite active on Instagram and often shares his pictures and musings with his followers. Last night, one such picture not only captured fans’ attention, but also prompted a reaction from his rumoured ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda.

A few hours back, Siddhant took to his Instagram space and shared a rather beautiful picture. The actor looked striking as he donned a red shirt with light-blue denim pants. He also wore a pair of chic-looking sneakers. He also wore a pair of attractive shades. The actor sat on a field outdoors while he posed for the picture. Sharing the photo, Siddhant captioned it, “Zaroori nahi sab haasil ho, Kaafi hai bas apni koshish ki baatein ho…- S / #SiddyChats”.

As soon as he shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans. Among others, his rumoured ladylove Navya liked the picture too.

Navya Naveli Nanda likes Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest photo

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant was last seen in the much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra, where he shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. He now has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the much-awaited Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also features Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. The film has been written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh and directed by Arjun.

