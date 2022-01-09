Siddhant Chaturvedi is in love with title track of 'Gehraiyaan' and this dance video explains it

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan has been trending ever since the teaser has been released. The film, which deals with the complication of relationships, is all set to release next month on the digital platform on February 11. It was earlier supposed to release on January 24. Well, ahead of the trailer, for which fans are waiting, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of him dancing his heart out on the title track of the film. The video is trending and so is the song.

In the caption, he wrote, "Synced #Gehraiyaan to an old dance video of mine. well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything ! Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!" The actor can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades as he practices the contemporary form of dance in the video. The audience has been waiting with bated breath for the film and for the trailer, and witness the sizzling chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika Padukone, which is evident from the film's posters and the teaser itself.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra. Recently, Ananya had mentioned that the trailer of the film will be coming out soon.

Watch the video here:

The teaser begins with a knock at Deepika Padukone's door, who finds Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other side of it. The two embrace each other as a soothing song Gehraiyaan begins to play. We also see glimpses of Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

