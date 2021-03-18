Siddhant Chaturvedi makes a montage of his ‘recently deleted’ folder; Adds Punjabi track Brown Munde to it

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a montage of videos that he recently deleted on his Instagram handle and added the popular Punjabi song Brown Munde on it. Check out the video.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made headlines recently when he confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had been shooting for Phone Bhoot, assured his fans that he is ‘feeling fine’ and is self-quarantining at home. The news came as a shock to people because multiple Bollywood celebrities have come forward to announce that they have tested positive for the virus. Earlier today, the actor posted a selfie of him lying on the bed and called it his ‘Recovery Mode’.

With the Gully Boy actor’s recent post, it seems like he is keeping himself busy. Taking to his Instagram handle, the star posted a montage of videos from his ‘recently deleted’ folder. The video consisted of several videos that the actor in his own words had ‘Recycled’ by adding the hit Punjabi song ‘Brown Munde’ in the background. The star captioned it; “Recycled my ‘Recently deleted’ folder to this song #NewJam #BrownMunde” Fans of the actor dropped a stream of heart-eyes emojis under the post and also wished him a speedy recovery.

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post:

For the unversed, the actor had made the announcement on his Instagram handle writing, “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on.” Meanwhile, the actor also working on Shakun Batra untitled project with and Ananya Panday.

Credits : Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

