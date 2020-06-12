  1. Home
Siddhant Chaturvedi packs a powerful punch session at home during lockdown

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video that shows him boxing.
In the Instagram video, a shirtless Siddhant in basketball shorts and gloves, flaunts washboard abs and goes for the punching bag aggressively.

The actor has recently dropped his song "Dhoop", which currently has 219,260 views currently.

Siddhant told IANS his goal was not to establish himself as an established singer with "Dhoop", but to bring happiness and a feeling of hope among people during the lockdown.

The actor, who rose to fame as MC Sher from "Gully Boy", will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

