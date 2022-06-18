Siddhant Chaturvedi pairs a dashing monochrome PIC with a hilarious caption; Fan says 'thirst trap'

Who doesn’t love Siddhant Chaturvedi? He is without a doubt, one of the most promising acting talents in Bollywood in recent times. The young lad made a lasting impression with his portrayal of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ever since then, he has been in the limelight, and has earned many fans too. Apart from entertaining them on the silver screen, Siddhant also keeps them engaged with his social media posts. Siddhant is quite active on Instagram and often shares his pictures and musings with his followers. On Friday, he shared a handsome monochrome picture on his Instagram and took our breath away.

Siddhant shared a dashing monochrome selfie on his Instagram. The close-up of Siddhant’s chiselled face made our hearts flutter. However it was the caption that caught out attention and left us in splits. Siddhant jokingly wrote, “Har cake pastry nahi hoti. Har caption poetry nahi hoti.” Well Siddhant, MC Sher is proud! Of course, Siddhant’s picture became viral almost instantaneously as fans from all over showered their love on him. One fan wittily wrote, “A thirst trap”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's monochrome selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Now he has some interesting movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in Phone Bhoot which is a horror-comedy and also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan. Moreover he is also currently working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun and it will revolve around three friends in Mumbai from the digital age.

