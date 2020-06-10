Siddhant Chaturvedi pays respect to frontline warriors during Coronavirus outbreak with an animated video

  1. Home
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has paid respect to the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic through a new animated clip featuring his song "Dhoop".
Siddhant recently released the song, which has lyrics and vocals by him.

Taking to his social media, the actor posted an animated video that featured a part of his song and exhibited the various frontline heroes of the pandemic who are battling the virus for people's safety.

He also used a few lines of his song for the caption which read: "Kya Khabar, bahar Garm hai ya Sard hai, Mausam kal ana, Aaj Duniya Band hai." #DHOOP - Illustrations by Artist Miku Milki @miku.milki @dawgeek @excelmovies @abhishek4reel"

In an interview with IANS, he said his goal was not to showcase himself as an established singer.

"My goal was that this is my vibe. My taste in music or whatever my taste is as a personality. The films I have chosen or the career graph I have chosen. So, I want the audience to understand me as a person and my taste is whatever I do."

"I want my audience to grow with me and share my taste. Everything should be inspiring and contributing into their lives as well," Siddhant told IANS.

