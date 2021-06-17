Siddhant Chaturvedi pens a beautiful poem remembering his childhood

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was in the mood for poetry on Thursday, relieving his childhood in his new Instagram post.

Siddhant posted a clip that shows him sitting on a swing. Alongside the video, he wrote a poem in Hindi: "Akhri baar jhoole pe kab baithe the? Pedh se Jaamun kab tode the? Kaagaz ki plane kab udai thi? X and 0 kab jeete the? (Hamesha Draw)"

"Likhne ne zada toh Pen-fight mein use hoti thi Pen... TV pe dekhte Popeye, Dexter aur Ben-10, Geeli rumal ko ghuma ke 'Phatak' (When was the last time you sat on a swing; plucked berries; made paper planes; played tic-tac-toe and always ended in a draw? Used your pen more for pen fights than writing; Watched Popeye, Dexter and Ben-10 on TV, Soaked your hanky and struck someone with it)"

He added: "Kache aam pe namak aur laal mirch ka chatak. Bachpan toh kalpana ko pankh deta hai, aur jaise jaise badey hote hain ye system uss udaan ko Jung deta hai. #MyNotes (Ate raw mangoes with chili; childhood gave wings to imagination; and as we grew up the system tried to stop the flight)."

Siddhant, who came out with the song "Dhoop" last year amid the pandemic, will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", "Phone Bhoot", "Yudhra" and an yet-untitled film by Shakun Batra.

