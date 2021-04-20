Siddhant Chaturvedi pens an intense poem on India’s COVID situation and ignorance; Kriti Sanon says beautiful

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote and recited an original piece of poetry on Instagram about Indian citizen’s concerned and ignorant minds on COVID. Many celebs applauded his thoughts.

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi pens down his thoughts in the form of poetry and delivers it with empathy to his millions of followers on Instagram. Siddharth captioned the post by writing, “Ek khayal aaya, socha share karun.”. His wonderful poetry was about how privileged citizens of India decided to deal with the lockdown by amusing themselves in many ways. Siddharth’s thoughts reflect the mindset of Urban Indian working and upper class that may think about finishing mundane things like fixing the almirah or booking the tickets for a holiday or order online clothes.

The hook line of his poetry was based on a rather serious thought that whenever he sits down on his balcony with ease and comfort, he could always hear some or the other ambulance passing by. Although the ambulance does not have someone he cares about inside but the ambulance goes by his building as well, meaning one of these days anyone could be the person struggling with dear life inside the ambulance. Kriti Sanon was instant to comment on the post and wrote, “Beautiful”, some of the fans also shared the same sentiment.

Take a look at the post here:

For the audition of his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy, Siddhant wrote an original desi rap that defined his character and it helped me to bag the part. Siddharth currently awaits the release of his first lead film Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-staring Rani Mukherjee and . He has completed the production work on Shakun Batra’s next with and Ananya Panday.

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

