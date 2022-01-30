Siddhant Chaturvedi reaches Bigg Boss 15 sets on his Harley Davidson to promote Gehraiyaan; PICS

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan has been released, fans cannot keep calm. Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film. Well, Siddhant Chaturvedi fans have been going gaga over his looks and role in the film. The actor along with his co-stars Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone have been on a promotional spree and winning hearts with his fashion game. Even today he was spotted at the Bigg Boss 15 sets and his swag was unmissable as he reached the sets on his Harley Davidson.