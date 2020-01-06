Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to death threats for romancing Deepika Padukone; Wins hearts with his savage reply

Gully boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in his next, gave a perfect reply to haters targeting him romancing the Chhapaak actress.

Days after Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi grabbed headlines for his fierce reply to Ananya Panday’s take on nepotism, the newcomer is hitting the headlines once again. But this time for a different reason. To note, post the stupendous success of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhant has been among the most sought after actors in Bollywood. In fact, his fans got a major reason to rejoice after the newcomer was recently roped in for Shakun Batra’s next opposite .

However, some people are not pleased with Siddhant romancing the Chhapaak actress on the big screen. Expressing his disappointment, a social media user even threatened the Gully Boy actor saying, “Bhai mai tera khoon kar dunga ab. Tujhe Deepika ko romance karne ka moka mil gaya. (I will murder you now. You had the opportunity to romance Deepika).” Interestingly, it was Siddhant’s epic reply to this death threat which is hogging the limelight. The actor, who doesn’t know about mincing his words and masters the art of savage replies, replied saying he would like to die while romancing Deepika.

“Theek hai, kya karu yaar? Ek baar kar lenge romance, fir khoon kar dena mera tu hi. Uske baad mai aise hi mar jaunga romance karte karte unko (What can I do? Let me romance her, then you can kill me. As it is, I’ll die (in happiness) while I’m romancing her),” Siddhanth wrote.

Clearly, the young actor knows how to shut down the trolls perfectly. Talking about the work front, apart from Shakun Batra directorial, Siddhant has also been roped in for the much awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with newcomer Sharvari, and Rani Mukerji.

