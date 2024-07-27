Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls ‘panicking’ while shooting intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan: 'I have never...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan was released on OTT and received a positive response from both fans and critics. The Gully Boy actor garnered significant critical acclaim for his performance. Now, he has shared insights about his intimate scenes with Padukone in the film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on intimate scene with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Siddhant recalled "panicking" while filming an intimate scene with Deepika. The pressure became so intense that both his father and producer Karan Johar had to step in.

The actor recounted that his father had advised him by saying that in India, most people would eagerly seize such an opportunity without hesitation. His father urged him to be professional and reminded him that this was part of his job.

Siddhant admitted that he felt unsure of what to do at that moment. His father reassured him that it was his chance to make an impact and advised him to embrace the opportunity if he wanted to excel as an actor. He emphasized that to stand out, he needed to redefine his approach.

His father also highlighted the significance of the opportunity, reminding Siddhant that it involved Dharma, Deepika Padukone, and Shakun Batra, and that he needed to take full advantage of it.

Advertisement

The actor explained that his naturally shy personality was a barrier for him, “I have never made the first move ever in my life,” he said.

At this point, Karan Johar intervened to offer guidance. Siddhant recounted that Karan called him, asked about his concerns, and upon hearing his worries, advised him to act professionally and handle it as part of his job.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone on the work front

On the work front, Chaturvedi will next appear in Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Padukone is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: After Deepika Padukone's entry, Rohit Shetty says All-Women Cop Universe is in making