Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls when Shah Rukh Khan invited him to Mannat; Ananya Panday on childhood antics with Suhana
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled Shah Rukh Khan once invited him and his friends to Mannat. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday reminisced childhood memories with Suhana Khan.
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. With just a few days until the film’s release, the trio has been busy promoting it. In a recent interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled how Shah Rukh Khan once invited him and his friends to his residence, Mannat. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a hilarious story on how she would make Suhana Khan cry back when they were kids.
Siddhant Chaturvedi on how he got invited by Shah Rukh Khan to Mannat
In an interaction with ETimes, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that his friend had a date one night, and they were all chilling at Soho House. By chance, they bumped into Shah Rukh Khan there. He said that he was starstruck, just like everyone else, and that King Khan was ‘very graceful’. Siddhant added, “He met us, and he was like, 'hey guys, why don't you come post this and chill at mine. Let's party at Mannat'. I was like,'sir, I have my laundas (guys) with me.' And he said, 'wo launde hain to hum bhi Jawan hai'.”
Siddhant said that they all headed to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. It was his friend’s date’s birthday, and Shah Rukh Khan wished her and talked to her. They wrapped up around 4.30–5 a.m.
Ananya Panday recalls how she would make Suhana Khan cry during childhood
Meanwhile, in the same conversation, Ananya Panday reminisced about her childhood memories with her friends. She said that she would trouble her friends a lot and that her parents would call her ‘Attention Problem’ because she was an attention seeker when she was young.
She then recalled that if she didn’t like a game that her friends were playing, she would leave. However, Suhana Khan would start crying and request that she not leave. Ananya said, “And then Suhana was so sweet, she would start crying and she'd be like, please don't leave, please don't leave and hug me and say, we'll play whatever game you want to.’”
However, she said that Suhana later caught on to this thing, and once told her ‘okay, leave.’ “And then I left. We were like 10, okay? It's not so dramatic. And then I would leave and go home and then no one would call me back … on my own I would go back and make an excuse that I just went to get my book,” said Ananya.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, stars Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. It will release on Netflix on 26th December, 2023.
