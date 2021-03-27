Siddhant Chaturvedi returns to his fitness regime in ‘Khasta halat’ post recovering from COVID 19; Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who had tested COVID 19 positive, is now gearing up to resume shooting. He has shared a video of him working out in the gym.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with his role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, had tested positive for COVID 19 and now he has updated that he has recovered. The actor has several films lined up to look forward to and now he is gearing to come back in shape. Today, he shared a video where he was seen working out in the gym and also wrote a motivational post. His message has left fans in awe and they are also wishing the actor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to share a reel that showed him doing a variety of exercises. In the background, Bob the Builder theme song was playing. Siddhant wrote, “Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai. Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se kar ke dikhayenge!!" (One should take motivational tips from own, you only get a complex when you sit down to look at others. My state is bad after Covid, but no worries, I will be back once again, will not back down).

Ishaan Khatter also commented saying ‘Welcome back g. Onwards and upwards.’

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s post here:

On the work front, the actor was prepping for his horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside and Ishaan Khatter. The film is the trio’s first collaboration and is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. A video of the star hanging out with Ishaan on the sets of the film was released recently.

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

