Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he refused to discuss his film Gehraiyaan with his dad: ‘Lihaaz kuch hota hai’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2019 film Gully Boy and made a mark for himself. The actor was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. And, the storyline of the movie and the performance by the star cast had garnered a lot of appreciation. A lot of time, Siddhant had opened up about his family’s reaction to the film.

Speaking of which, Siddhant has recently revealed that he had refused to talk to his dad about the film. In an interview in Social Media Star with Janice, the actor said, “My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep.” He further added, “Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today. Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles.”

Earlier, in an interview with Grazia, Siddhant expressed what he wants to convey to people with his media presence and said, “I’m living my dream and I want to tell people it is possible. That’s what all of my media presence boils down to.”

On the work front, Siddhant now has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi says he leads 3 lives: One for people, one for camera and one for my…