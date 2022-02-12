Siddhant Chaturvedi REVEALS his uncle’s reaction to him kissing Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan has been released on Amazon Prime Video and ever since its release, the movie has garnered a lot of appreciation from audiences and well-wishers. Social media is flooded with appreciation posts and people have praised Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa for portraying the complex and layered characters. Recently, the cast of Gehraiyaan had appeared in comedian Kapil Sharma’s show. The episode was full of masti and had fun banters. Now, Kapil has posted an uncensored video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Siddhant shared an anecdote about his uncle’s hilarious reaction to his kissing scene with Deepika Padukone in the movie Gehraiyaan. He said, “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people – Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, Tia essayed by Ananya Panday, Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan by Dhairya Karwa.

