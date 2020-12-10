Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals ‘there’s no rivalry’ between him and Ishaan Khatter; Says ‘He’s like my brother’

In a recent interview with a portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi has dismissed all the rumours about his and Ishaan Khatter’s rivalry. He said they are good friends.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be soon sharing screen space with in the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Siddhant and Ishaan are said to be good friends. They are the promising young actors in Bollywood. But as they both are new to the industry, there are talks of rivalry between the two. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, the Gully Boy actor has quashed all the rumours about their rivalry and said that he considers Ishaan as his brother.

However, Siddhant finds the healthy competition flattering. He said, “I am glad to know that we are being looked upon as these upcoming talented actors. Rivalry between us? Yes, on the football field (laughs!). Beyond that, there is no rivalry; he is like my brother.” He further said that there’s only bromance brewing between them. Siddhant also agreed that there is a competition, but it’s very healthy. “If he knows something, he’ll help me with it and vice versa. The relationship we share comprises friendship and brotherhood,” added the actor.

Siddhant, who is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next along with and Ananya Panday, has shared how he and Ishaan enjoyed hanging out in Goa recently. He was shooting in Goa and Ishaan was also there, so they hung out almost every day. They had a great time in Goa; they played football on the beach. They also worked out together.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone asks Siddhant Chaturvedi if he is 'showing off' in his training montage; Check his reply

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×