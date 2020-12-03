Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals what he's usually upto while travelling on the ferry with co star Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Deepika Padukone, has shared a picture wherein he is seen enjoying the sunset on a ferry. Check out his photo below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won millions of hearts with his outstanding performance in starrer Gully Boy. Post the film’s success, the handsome hunk has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood as he has some interesting projects in his kitty. One of them is Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars and Ananya Panday. The shoot of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai and the outskirts of the city. The actor is often spotted post wrapping up the shoot with the Padmaavat star. Recently the duo was spotted at the Gateway of India as they made their way to the location via ferry.

Sharing a glimpse of it, Siddhant has shared his stunning picture wherein he can be seen enjoying the sunset. In the photo, he looked dapper in a black shirt and stylish sunglasses. He can be seen posing on the ferry with a camera. Alongside the picture, he wrote, On a roll.” One simply cannot miss the amazing view in the backdrop. Previously, he had shared a picture with Deepika and Shakun while enjoying the sunset in a boat. He had written, “Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday.”

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about the film, Shakun Batra’s directorial marks the actor’s first collaboration with Deepika and Ananya. The trio had completed the Goa schedule of the film and is now busy shooting another schedule in Alibaug. Besides this, Siddhant also has Phone Bhoot co-starring and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Also Read: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'sunset lovers' as they return after a long day's shoot

