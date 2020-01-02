Siddhant Chaturvedi’s savage reply to Ananya Panday on her opinion about nepotism is winning the internet

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up about her take on nepotism and the struggles of being a star kid. Siddhant Chaturvedi had an epic response to Ananya’s opinion on the same.

Ananya Panday is among the popular star kids who have managed to leave an impression on audiences with her performances in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. In 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi also won over fans with Gully Boy as MC Sher. Recently, Ananya and Siddhant were a part of an interview among the young stars of Bollywood and were quizzed about nepotism. The Student of The Year 2 star’s opinion on it earned her a savage reply from the Gully Boy star.

Ananya opened up about nepotism and ended up equating it with appearing on Koffee With Karan. Ananya said that she always dreamed of being an actor and she would never give up on the chance to act just because of her dad being an actor. Ananya said, “My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.” Ananya even mentioned that SOTY 2 got delayed and her father didn't wish her till it released to make her understand how industry is fickle. She even went onto mention that she overcompensates at times so that it doesn't come across that she is taking things lightly. Ananya mentioned that in Bollywood, anything can happen and that, she is happy to have a chance to act.

Siddhant, who was sitting next to Ananya, heard her opinion and spoke about it in his own style. The Gully Boy star shut Ananya down with a reply that is winning the internet. Siddhant replied to Ananya and said that where our dreams come true, their struggle begins from there. He said, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai.” Post this, Siddhant’s reply went viral all over social media and fans couldn’t help but laud the Gully Boy star for his stand on it. Many trolled Ananya on social media for equating the struggle of a newcomer to coming as a guest in Koffee with Karan.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Siddhant will be a part of an upcoming film by Shakun Batra. The film will also star with the two youngsters. It will be produced by and Shakun and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Rajeev Masand Newcomers Roundtable interview 2019

