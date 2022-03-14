Siddhant Chaturvedi says he always wanted to entertain people: Becoming famous was never the point

Siddhant Chaturvedi is emerging as one of the most promising talents from the Hindi film industry. Ever since his stint as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 directorial Gully Boy, Siddhant has not looked back. His acting skills combined with his good looks have left the audience impressed. The actor now enjoys a huge fan following on his social media space, and it only seems to be growing every other day. In a recent conversation with a leading magazine, the actor opened up on his new-found fame, and expressed that becoming famous was never the point for him.

Talking to Grazia, Siddhant said, “Becoming famous was never the point. All I’ve ever wanted to do is entertain people and bring smiles to their faces. Every time I’ve danced, in a Ganpati pandal or for a film, it has been for the people that were watching.”

Siddhant further shared that he has always loved entertaining people and being the ‘life of the party’. “I have always found great joy in being an entertainer, the life of the party. Family functions, birthday parties, social gatherings, you name it; any semblance of a dance floor and I was there,” said the actor.

On the work front, Siddhant was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. He essayed the pivotal role of Zain onscreen, who falls in love with his fiancé Tia’s (Ananya) cousin Alisha (Deepika). He will next be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Siddhant Chaturvedi overwhelmed with response to Gehraiyaan, calls it an 'extremely special film'