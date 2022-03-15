Siddhant Chaturvedi says he leads 3 lives: One for people, one for camera and one for my…

Siddhant Chaturvedi is only a few films old in Bollywood, and yet the actor has successfully made his mark in showbiz in this short span of time. His performance as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt earned him widespread love and critical acclaim and he has not looked back since. Last year, amid the pandemic, his film Bunty Aur Babli 2 released, followed by Gehraiyaan this February. Surely, the actor is on his way to achieving bigger things, and in his own words, he is ‘living’ his dream.

In a recent chat with Grazia, Siddhant expressed what he wants to convey to people with his media presence. “I’m living my dream and I want to tell people it is possible. That’s what all of my media presence boils down to,” said Siddhant.

Siddhant is quite active on his Instagram space and is often seen ruminating on love and life. He frequently shares self-composed poems with his followers, and it’s just a glimpse into his inner, private self. Speaking about this personal and private side of his personality, Siddhant said, “I essentially lead three lives – one for the people, one for the camera and one for my friends and family. Apart from the poems I write, I don’t think a lot of people have access to the third part of my life and I like it that way.”

On the work front, Siddhant now has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi: I wouldn’t believe it if you told me I’d get paired with Deepika Padukone