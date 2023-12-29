Siddhant Chaturvedi says he prefers to keep his dating life private amid ongoing rumors with Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi is garnering praise for his stand-up comedian role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Playing the character Imaad in a film centered around friendships, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant's skillful portrayal of a young millennial navigating life's intricacies is receiving widespread acclaim. Despite his achievements in the public eye, Siddhant remains steadfast in his decision to keep his personal life private.

The actor, rumored to be romantically involved with Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, recently discussed in an interview the reasons behind his choice to maintain discretion about his personal life.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he keeps his dating life away from the public eye

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that he prefers to heed the wise advice of his mother regarding his dating life. He shared, "About relationships and dating life, I absolutely try to avoid it because that is not something for the world to see. That’s just for me, and my mom says ‘jisko aap bohut pyaar karate ho, chupake rakhna chahiye. Nazar lag jaati hai.' (The one you love deeply should be kept a secret. It attracts the evil eye."

The Gully Boy actor also delved into the subject of being papped despite his preference for privacy. He noted that he isn't frequently snapped by paparazzi throughout the year, and the current visibility is primarily linked to promotional activities. Siddhant shared that being photographed with friends is a pleasurable experience, adding a fun element to their interactions. Reflecting on a recent visit to Shah Rukh Khan's house, he described it as a unique feeling, almost akin to having an entourage, and he values providing that experience to his friends.

Moreover, Siddhant conveyed his comfort with paparazzi, expressing that he engages with them and recognizes the challenges they face in their profession. He finds it peculiar when individuals act surprised about being photographed after extending a personal invitation. Consequently, he doesn't mind giving pictures when feasible, given his relatively infrequent public appearances.

