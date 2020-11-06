  1. Home
Siddhant Chaturvedi sends internet into a meltdown with his shirtless pics; Ishaan Khatter drops epic comment

Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some amazing beach pictures on his social media. The actor flaunted his chiselled body. Check out the pictures
Siddhant Chaturvedi sends internet into a meltdown with his shirtless pics; Ishaan Khatter drops epic comment
The young heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight star with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. The dashing actor received much love and appreciation for his brilliant performance as MC Sher in the film. Post the film’s success, he has come a long way. The actor will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Besides his acting prowess, he also has a massive fan following on social media. And keeping in mind the same, the talented actor makes it a point to keep his fans updated about his daily life.

Siddhant often shares stunning pictures of himself on social media. Going by his posts, it is evident that Siddhant is a beach lover and likes to spend some quality time on the beach. As we speak of this, the Gully Boy star has treated us with some of his amazing beach photos. In the breathtaking pictures, he can be seen having a whale of a time. Needless to say, in the photos he looked dapper and is surely giving us fitness goals. In the amazing snaps, he flaunted his chiselled body as he posed for the pictures. Alongside the picture, he has penned a beautiful poem.

He wrote, “You’re the Tides, they say you belong to the sea...I’m the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We’ll never meet, we’ll never hear. The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You’re waving within...and I’m going around you, year after year.#MyNotes .”

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi’s post:

Interestingly, his latest beach pictures have got thumbs up from his B-town pals. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Hoddie.” While Huma Qureshi commented, “Waaah.” Not just celebrities, even Siddhant’s fans are going gaga over the stunning photos. One wrote, “Wah bhaiya full BeachBaazi.” Another said, “Whaaat looks like someone became friends with the sea.” It goes without saying that the actor is turning heads with his latest pictures.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it casual as they drop by Karan Johar’s Dharma office

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

