Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a BTS pic with Ananya Panday & Adarsh Gourav from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are set to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In April, this year, the stars kick-started shooting their film. The fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated film ever since filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced it on her social media handle. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and it will revolve around three friends in Mumbai from the digital age.

A few hours back, Siddhant shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Ananya and Adarsh on his Instagram story from the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In it, the trio is seen posing with the director as they look at the monitor. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Check out BTS pic from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan:

It was back in September 2021, when the film was unveiled alongside the poster and video announcing the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023. The cast of the film took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the first look poster of the film. "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers," they posted.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the second collaboration of Ananya and Siddhanth. They were recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. Meanwhile, apart from this film, Ananya will star next in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will release in the theatres on 25 August 2022. Whereas, Siddhant will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Adarsh, on the other hand, will feature next in Netflix's Guns And Gulaabs and Extrapolations which features Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep.

