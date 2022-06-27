Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a BTS video featuring his 'Phone Bhooties' Katrina Kaif & Ishaan Khatter

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been making headlines for the release of their next film, Phone Bhoot. The release date of the film will be shared tomorrow. The makers announced a whacky video to inform fans about the arrival of the film today, and fans were seemingly excited about the same. Later in the evening, Siddhant Chaturvedi, on his Instagram stories, shared a behind the scenes footage from the sets of Phone Bhoot which was later re-shared by his co-stars Katrina and Ishaan on their Instagram stories.

Siddhant shared a photo of Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, sharing a quick laugh on the sets of their much-awaited film, Phone Bhoot. Both of them were sporting white t-shirts. Siddhant captioned the story as, “Mere Phone Bhooties” with a ghost emoticon and tagged his co-stars. Phone Bhoot, directed by Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh, was conceived before the lockdown and was shot in a controlled environment, keeping Covid-19 guidelines in mind, in December, 2020. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film was initially scheduled to release on July 15, 2022 but makers have informed that they are looking for another date for the release of their film and we shall know about it, tomorrow.

The actors of Phone Bhoot have their hands full with multiple feature projects lined up for release. Katrina Kaif, after Phone Bhoot, will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will then be seen in next year’s Eid release, Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and co-starring Salman Khan. Siddhant Chaturvedi will later be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Pippa, which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli, and will release on 9th December, 2022.

